Surprise Business: Northwest Regional Library hosting weekly meetup

The Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave., is hosting weekly business networking meetup sessions at 4 p.m. every Sunday.

The session is a place for business owners to brainstorm with other owners and entrepreneurs.

Visit mcldaz.org.

Retirement class coming to city next 2 weeks

Western Maricopa Adult Education is hosting a Journey to Retirement class in Surprise at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Ottawa University Arizona, 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza. The seminar will cover making the most of Social Security, retirement income planning and tax-savvy retirement strategies. To register, visit wmaed.com, or call 623-696-7176.

TechCelerator seminar covers holiday boosts

With a few months to go before the holiday season, Surprise business owners can learn some of the best practices on how to capitalize on it with AZTechCelerator’s next Lunch & Learn event at 2 p.m., Thursday Aug. 22, at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D. “Preparing Your Marketing for the Holidays” will cover client relationship management (CRM), email marketing, promotions, coupons, websites and social media. Call 623-222-3322.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Tuesday, Aug. 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26. The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days. Contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.