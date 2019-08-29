Surprise Business: Independent to close office for Labor Day

Independent Newsmedia’s Sun City office, 17220 N. Boswell Blvd., will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday.

The editorial and advertising deadlines for the Wednesday, Sept. 11 edition of the weekly newspapers will remain the same — 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 for editorial submissions and the advertising deadline will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

The deadlines for the Daily Independent will remain the same. The Independent office will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3 for the regular hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

WMAE to host another retirement class

Western Maricopa Adult Education is hosting a Journey to Retirement class in Surprise at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Ottawa University Arizona, 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza. The seminar will cover making the most of Social Security, retirement income planning and tax-savvy retirement strategies. To register, visit wmaed.com, or call 623-696-7176.

Library to host seminar about ‘getting along’

Western Maricopa Adult Education is hosting a seminar titled, “Can We Get Along? Talking to each other about controversies now” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave. Matt Kundert of the University of Arizona’s English department will present the seminar, which will touch on what connects people more than divides them. Register at mcldaz.org.

HOA Academy opening up for fall classes

Registration is now open for a new round of the City of Surprise’s HOA Academy. The class runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights: Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13 at the Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza. The Academy will provide expert information for HOA residents, board members and managers. Topics include contracts, fiduciary duty, covenants, CC&Rs, enforcement and code compliance. Residents who want to learn more about living in an HOA community, serving on an HOA board or who just want more information about laws that govern HOAs, are encouraged to attend. Download the registration form at surpriseaz.gov/HOAacademy. Registration closes Oct. 4.

Surplus city items up for auction online

Stadium seat bottoms are among items available for auction in the City of Surprise’s latest Public Surplus Auction. Other available items incluce an overhead projector, miscellaneous tiles, a couch and loveseat, stainless steel shelves, four stihl saws, two camera tripods, two keyboard trays and two tables. The items are available at publicsurplus.com through Thursday, Aug. 29.