Surprise bringing back invocations for City Council meetings

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

With assurances that the U.S. Supreme Court backs up its legality, the Surprise City Council is allowing religious invocations before meetings again.

The Council voted late last month to return to the practice of religious prayers like it has done off and on throughout its nearly 60 years as a town and city.

“It’s completely legal to have an invocation at the beginning of meeting, but you have to understand it’s going to be a neutral policy,” City Attorney Robert Wingo warned the Council on June 18. “You won’t get to decide who comes and who doesn’t — based on content, based on unpopular viewpoints, based on mainstream thought. It will be open and neutral.”

The City Council ultimately decided the reward outweighs the risks.

“All of the established legislatures that I’m aware of have such an invocation to pray for the leadership of our city,” said District 4 Councilman Ken Remley, who serves the Original Town Site and surrounding areas. “I know that our city is a ‘Golden Rule City,’ and this is just a continuation of that.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on the constitutionality of invocations in several cases over the years, including one notable case in Nebraska in 1983.

The Marsh vs. Chambers decision found that the opening of sessions of state legislatures with prayer is deeply embedded in the history and tradition of this country and does not violate the Establishment Clause — the clause in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bans Congress from establishing a national religion.

The 2014 decision in the Town of Greece vs. Galloway found that legislative sessions can open with a prayer after some residents of the New York city took offense to a Christian invocation.

“I feel there is a place for it,” said Councilman Robert Sanders, who serves District 5 in the City Center and surrounding areas. “For those who have different religious views that are different than their neighbor, they can be a part of the invocation.”

Local law

The resolution Surprise passed is based on one enacted in Lancaster, California.

That city’s law was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013 in the case of Rubin vs. the City of Lancaster, where a judge upheld sectarian prayers where the city took no control over the prayer’s content and did not deny any group who wanted to pray.

Basically, the court upheld the old adage, “if you let God in the building, you’ve got to let the devil in, too.”

That become big news in the Valley in 2016 when the Satanic Temple of Arizona was denied a request to give one before a Phoenix City Council meeting.

Scottsdale is the latest city in the crosshairs, as it’s facing a lawsuit from the same satanic group for not being allowed to give one recently. Officials in Scottsdale contend the satanic group doesn’t have any affiliation with the community.

And the Town of Sahuarita in southern Arizona changed its invocation practice when the Satanic Temple wanted to speak there. It now has various council members give it instead.

“I believe in the separation of church and state,” said Vice Mayor Roland Winters, who serves the north part of Surprise in District 1. “If we have to give one person a chance, we have to give somebody else the same chance, and that can be very problematic.”

Mayor Skip Hall said the risk of problems are worth it.

“I look at the House of Representatives,” Mr. Hall said. “When they convene, they have a chaplain who has a prayer. That’s elected officials at the highest level of our land. I think a small city of 135,000 people ought to take some risk.”

District 6 Councilman Chris Judd, who serves the southeast portion of the city, was one of the councilmembers to vote against the measure.

“They like to come out and troll us to see if we break the rules, and make us look silly up here,” Mr. Judd said. “It’s only matter of time before the Satanists show up and give us a message. I’d like to keep our council meetings and work sessions to council meetings and work sessions.”

Surprise’s ordinance would ban any person or groups who break the rules from being invited back for a future invocation.

Lining up

City Clerk Sherry Aguilar will be responsible for keeping the list of upcoming speakers. The city hasn’t yet responded to a request from Surprise Independent for a list of speakers who have already requested to give invocations.

But Mr. Hall said he had talked to various pastors across the city who were waiting for the Council to approve the decision.

Mr. Wingo said the new procedure will be first-come, first-served and those giving invocations will be limited to three times a year and not allowed to do consecutive meetings.

He said cities across the Valley that allow them usually restrict them to three minutes. Surprise’s Council, however, voted to cap it at one minute.

Plus, Mr. Remley, one of the people who pushed for the return of invocations, convinced the Council to place the invocation after the gavel drops for the meeting so those who are following along on TV or online can hear it. Currently, the broadcast sound begins when the gavel is dropped.

“I think it reduces the chance that somebody would claim that it’s the official [policy] of the Council and that the Council is somehow sanctioning the message,” Mr. Wingo said about keeping the invocation before the meeting. “The more removed you get from the business of Council, the better that is if it were challenged.”

History lesson

Surprise has been giving invocations throughout its history but stopped in 2007.

Surprise allowed invocations at its then-Town Council meeting when it first incorporated in the 1960s.

In fact, at one Town Council meeting in October 1966, the man who gave the invocation that night collapsed and died later at the meeting. The Rev. Doyle S. Moore was an original councilman who left to become the town’s first clerk and magistrate. He died moments after the Council fired him from those jobs not long after giving the invocation.

While prayer may not have helped the Rev. Moore, Raymond Grim, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission who hosted Surprise’s National Day of Prayer service in April, said it’s important to bring them back.

“Prayer has been fundamental to our country from the very get go,” Mr. Grim said. “Our country is founded on prayer. The Declaration of Independence says we hold these truths self-evident that we are endowed by our creator, which is referencing god.

“Faith is a strong point of our community, the community of Surprise, the state of Arizona and the United States of America.”

