Surprise Best Things To Do This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days: WILSON PREMIER CHAMPIONSHIP WEST What: The Premier Championship West tournament will play host to more than 85 elite high school teams from multiple states.

Surprise Stadium, 15930 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free REC NIGHT POOL PARTY What: A fun night of swimming and music for Surprise-area sixth- through eighth-graders.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: $5 SURPRISE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING What: The P&Z will start a half hour early for this meeting only.

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Cost: Free SURPRISE ESTATE PLANNING CLASSES What: Ted Meyer with The Society of Financial Awareness leads seminar focused on retirement issues.

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Cost: Free HOA CONNECTION CLASS What: Beth Mulcahy of the Mulcahy Law Firm teaches class on new Arizona laws regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, and more.

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Cost: Free SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St. Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY What: The nation is celebrating the greatness of the doughnut.

All over Surprise. Cost: You want half-dozen or a full one?

