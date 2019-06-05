Surprise Best Things To Do This Week

News

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:

WILSON PREMIER CHAMPIONSHIP WEST

  • What: The Premier Championship West tournament will play host to more than 85 elite high school teams from multiple states.
  • When: Thursday, June 6 through Monday, Jun 10
  • Where: Surprise Stadium, 15930 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: Free

REC NIGHT POOL PARTY

  • What: A fun night of swimming and music for Surprise-area sixth- through eighth-graders.
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8
  • Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: $5

SURPRISE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING

  • What: The P&Z will start a half hour early for this meeting only.
  • When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6
  • Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
  • Cost: Free

SURPRISE ESTATE PLANNING CLASSES

  • What: Ted Meyer with The Society of Financial Awareness leads seminar focused on retirement issues.
  • When: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6
  • Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
  • Cost: Free

HOA CONNECTION CLASS

  • What: Beth Mulcahy of the Mulcahy Law Firm teaches class on new Arizona laws regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, and more.
  • When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5
  • Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
  • Cost: Free

SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS

  • What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.
  • When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)
  • Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
  • Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY

  • What: The nation is celebrating the greatness of the doughnut.
  • When: all day Friday, June 7
  • Where: All over Surprise.
  • Cost: You want half-dozen or a full one?



