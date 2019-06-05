Surprise Best Things To Do This Week

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:
WILSON PREMIER CHAMPIONSHIP WEST
- What: The Premier Championship West tournament will play host to more than 85 elite high school teams from multiple states.
- When: Thursday, June 6 through Monday, Jun 10
- Where: Surprise Stadium, 15930 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
REC NIGHT POOL PARTY
- What: A fun night of swimming and music for Surprise-area sixth- through eighth-graders.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: $5
SURPRISE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING
- What: The P&Z will start a half hour early for this meeting only.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6
- Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
- Cost: Free
SURPRISE ESTATE PLANNING CLASSES
- What: Ted Meyer with The Society of Financial Awareness leads seminar focused on retirement issues.
- When: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6
- Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
- Cost: Free
HOA CONNECTION CLASS
- What: Beth Mulcahy of the Mulcahy Law Firm teaches class on new Arizona laws regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, and more.
- When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5
- Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
- Cost: Free
SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS
- What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.
- When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
- Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages
NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY
- What: The nation is celebrating the greatness of the doughnut.
- When: all day Friday, June 7
- Where: All over Surprise.
- Cost: You want half-dozen or a full one?