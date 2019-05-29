Surprise Best Things To Do This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:

SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)

Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.

Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages CITY COUNCIL MEETING What: The council votes to approve the fiscal year 2020 budget.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza

Cost: Free TEEN NEON DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT What: 3-person teams for ages 12 through 17.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Countryside Recreation Center, 15038 N. Parkview Place

Cost: $5 per person (includes pizza) LENNAR HOMES HERITAGE AT ASANTE GROUNDBREAKING What: Ceremony for construction of new housing development in north Surprise.

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29

Where: Pat Tillman Blvd. & Asante Parkway, Surprise (Near Grand & 163rd Ave)

Cost: Free DISTRICT 3 COMMUNITY MEETING What: Join Councilmember Patrick Duffy for his monthly meetup with constituents.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road, #1805

Cost: Free WESTERN FUSION CONCERT What: Local country and rock band makes stop in Surprise.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, #115

Cost: Free (plus food) ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING What: Learn the latest happenings in the arts world across Surprise.

When: 6 p.m. Monday, June 3

Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza

Cost: Free

