Surprise Best Things To Do This Week

[Courtesy of City of Surprise]
News

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:

SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS

  • What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.
  • When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)
  • Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
  • Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages

 CITY COUNCIL MEETING

  • What: The council votes to approve the fiscal year 2020 budget.
  • When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4
  • Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
  • Cost: Free

TEEN NEON DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT

  • What: 3-person teams for ages 12 through 17.
  • When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1
  • Where: Countryside Recreation Center, 15038 N. Parkview Place
  • Cost: $5 per person (includes pizza)

LENNAR HOMES HERITAGE AT ASANTE GROUNDBREAKING

  • What: Ceremony for construction of new housing development in north Surprise.
  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29
  • Where: Pat Tillman Blvd. & Asante Parkway, Surprise (Near Grand & 163rd Ave)
  • Cost: Free

DISTRICT 3 COMMUNITY MEETING

  • What: Join Councilmember Patrick Duffy for his monthly meetup with constituents.
  • When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1
  • Where: Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road, #1805
  • Cost: Free

WESTERN FUSION CONCERT

  • What: Local country and rock band makes stop in Surprise.
  • When: 9 p.m. Friday, May 31
  • Where: The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, #115
  • Cost: Free (plus food)

ARTS AND CULTURAL ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING

  • What: Learn the latest happenings in the arts world across Surprise.
  • When: 6 p.m. Monday, June 3
  • Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
  • Cost: Free



