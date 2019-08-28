Surprise 2017 bond projects still on track

The widening of Waddell Road at Sarival Avenue is one of several projects Surprise voters approved in a 2017 bond election. It’s also in front of where a planned Costco could be opening up sometime in the next year or two. [Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia]

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

It’s only a traffic light, but when the new signal goes live at Cactus Road and Sarival Avenue later this week, it’ll signal more than just traffic.

It will also lead the way for a host of capital improvement projects Surprise voters approved in 2017 that will soon be visible across the city, especially in that southwest area.

Now only is the planned Costco at Waddell Road and Sarival Avenue going to change the pace of development along the Loop 303 corridor, but main arteries along Waddell and Greenway Road will give residents and potential businesses easier access into the main part of the city.

“We’re happy to report that all the critical dates necessary to achieve these end dates are being met and fulfilled at this time,” said Surprise Capital Improvement Projects Engineering Manager Michael Boule told the City Council last month.

Pre-work on the Cactus-Sarival intersection began late last month with the traffic signal itself going up this week.

“That’s going to help immensely with school traffic,” said District 3 Councilman Patrick Duffy, who serves the area.

Officials plan to close the intersection on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8 for asphalt maintenance and slurry seal.

For those days, motorists will need to travel Peoria Avenue or Waddell Road.

Waddell widening

Of course, the widening of Waddell Road from Loop 303 to Reems Road is one of several projects on the books that Surprise residents will soon notice.

It’s also the first one that should be finished, with work done by March, just in time for a likely Costco to go into a spot at Waddell and Sarival, just a mile north of where the new traffic signal is going. The widening of Waddell also includes traffic signals.

“The intent is to have the [Cactus] signal operational before any invasive traffic control is deployed on the Waddell Road project,” Mr. Boule said.

An expansion of Litchfield Road from Peoria Avenue to Waddell is expected to take until next summer. Mr. Boule said the bidding process already started.

The expansion of Greenway Road from Cotton Lane to Sarival will be done by spring 2021. Mr. Boule said it’s about 30% complete in the design phase. The city will next put the project out to bid in the spring with construction taking about a year.

The $10 million pavement preservation project that was part of the bond is expected to be finished by next summer.

On tap

Other 2017 bond projects were building-related but are also still on track for expected completion dates.

The new $4.4 million Public Works Operational facility, near Cactus and Litchfield roads, is still scheduled for a February completion.

Fire Station 304, which is being built at 163rd Avenue, just south of Happy Valley Road, is expected to be done by fall 2020.

Design work on Fire Station 308, which is going up next to the Public Works Operational Facility, is expected to start next summer, with construction expected to take two more years after that.

Construction on the city’s $9 million Public Safety Evidence and Readiness Center, 13433 W. Foxfire Drive, is expected to start in the spring. It’s expected to take a year to complete. Gilbane and Arrington Watkins have been hired as the team to build and design it.

The $1.9 million Police Department Training Facility, in the Sun Village Resort, will take about two years to complete once a design is chosen and construction begins next June.

The city also plans to have land purchases completed for the police and fire facilities, as well as city parks, by this winter.

Non-bond update

Mr. Boule said non-bond projects are also meeting target dates so far.

The new Asante Branch Library, in Asante Community Park near 167th and Grand avenues, should still be ready for a December opening for the growing north part of Surprise.

The Veterans Reflection Circle, which honors late Surprise combat veteran Brian Mancini, is expected to be ready for dedication by Veteran’s Day.

The Gaines Park Youth Field relocation project in the Original Town Site should be out for bidding next spring with construction taking place next summer or fall. Mr. Boule said the Dig Studio Design Team is already working on the project, which will include lighting, restrooms, fencing and netting.

And the plan to widen and add a traffic signal to 163rd Avenue and Jomax Road is also ready to go, Mr. Boule said.

“This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the last six months,” Mr. Boule said. “This project will alleviate some of the traffic concerns and issues at this area.”

Boule called the project “tricky” because there are “limited ways to access this region of the city.”

Construction on the intersection begins this month. Mr. Boule said dedicated turn lanes should be ready to go by January.

“We’re going to be extremely sensitive on how traffic is restricted during construction phase of this project.”

Residents in the area have lobbied the City Council frequently for road improvements in the area.

“People have waited a long time for that so I’m sure excited to see it,” said District 1 Councilman Roland Winters, who serves the area.

Road to Luke

For other future road plans, Mayor Skip Hall wants to make sure routes to and from Luke Air Force Base are improved with the city’s big population of base workers.

Mr. Hall asked Mr. Boule about any potential plans for Maricopa County to widen Litchfield Road just south of Surprise.

“Luke is really important,” Mr. Hall said. “We’ve got a lot of people going back and forth to Luke. And now we got this two-lanes down to one, back to two, then one. If the county could help us that would be great.”

