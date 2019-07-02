Study: Waddell, Surprise commutes among worst

A new study is telling residents of Surprise and nearby communities what they already know – their commute isn’t short.

UnitedStatesZipCodes.org crunched recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, showing a zip code in Waddell has the second longest average commute in Arizona, while one in Surprise has the 10th longest.

Statistics from the American Community Survey show the 85355 zip code Waddell moved up three spots on the longest list over last year with an average commute of 36.8 minutes each way. That’s a full minute longer than last year.

The Surprise zip code of 85388, which is in Surprise Farms and areas mostly west of Loop 303, dropped a couple of spots on the list over last year. It still clocks in at 32.3 minutes, but the good news is that’s almost a minute shorter than last year.

Two zip codes in San Tan Valley are among the longest commutes in the Valley, including 85143, which is the longest at 38 minutes.

Other cities on the long list include a zip code in Marana, two in Maricopa, and one each in Queen Creek, Gilbert and Vail.

The average travel time to work across the state is 25.6 minutes. That’s a 1.1% increase over last year.

On the short side, a Globe zip code has the quickest commute at 15.7 minutes. No West Valley zip codes appear in the top 10.

Other quick commutes are found in specific zip codes in Yuma, Flagstaff, Kingman, Prescott, Tucson, Bullhead City and Sierra Vista.

10 Longest Commutes* 85143 (San Tan Valley): 37.4 minutes 85355 (Waddell): 36.8 minutes 85653 (Marana): 36.4 minutes 85140 (San Tan Valley): 35.9 minutes 85139 (Maricopa): 35.2 minutes 85138 (Maricopa): 35.0 minutes 85142 (Queen Creek): 34.3 minutes 85298 (Gilbert): 33.0 minutes 85641 (Vail): 32.4 minutes 85388 (Surprise): 32.3 minutes

10 Shortest Commutes* 85501 (Globe): 15.7 minutes 85365 (Yuma): 16.5 minutes 85364 (Yuma): 16.6 minutes 86001 (Flagstaff): 16.8 minutes 86409 (Kingman): 16.9 minutes 86301 (Prescott): 17.5 minutes 85719 (Tucson): 18.4 minutes 86442 (Bullhead City): 18.9 minutes 86004 (Flagstaff): 19.0 minutes 85635 (Sierra Vista): 19.0 minutes

*According to U.S. Census Bureau data in the American Community Survey.