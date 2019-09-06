Stancato sweeps through Week 1 football poll

West Valley Preps

Mountain Ridge senior quarterback Keegan Stancato easily won the Week 1 football player of the week, earning the award by leading the Mountain Lions to a win that broke a 16-game losing streak.

In his team’s 34-21 win at Mesa Skyline on Aug. 23, Stancato completed 20 of 36 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with 289 votes – of a total of 372 votes cast – to win the award.

Shadow Ridge senior tailback Michael Clark was second with 58 votes for his performance in the Stallions’ 28-7 victory at Mesa Dobson.

He finished with 26 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first game playing for Willow Canyon after transferring from Scottsdale Chaparral, senior tailback Darvon Hubbard continues to make waves. He tied Northwest Christian senior tailback Austin Young for third with nine votes

In the Wildcats 32-7 win at Phoenix Camelback, Hubbard had 16 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Young had 32 carries for 175 yards and two scored during the Crusaders’ home opener, a 45-20 victory for Northwest Christian against Fountain Hills.

Voting for the Week 2 player of the week is available on the lower right side of our home page, yourvalley.net. Mobile visitors should scroll to the bottom of the home page.

With all but one of our 17 teams playing on Aug. 30, the week 2 options have doubled to 10. Voting will continue through Tuesday night.