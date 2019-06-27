Speeding photo enforcement program comes to an end in El Mirage

After recent approval to end the speed enforcement program in El Mirage, the cameras will be taken offline starting July 1.

The El Mirage City Council recently voted to end the program, with City Manager Crystal Dyches directing vendor Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. to cease speed photo enforcement at 11:59 p.m. June 30.

The city will continue to collect payments on outstanding violations.

During July, the city will work with Redflex to remove all photo enforcement equipment. Those include cameras along Dysart and Thompson Ranch roads.

During the removal process, the equipment will not be collecting data or taking photographs for enforcement action.

El Mirage began photo enforcement in January 2009 in an effort to reduce speeding and improve safety. However, since then, complaints have surfaced about the usage of the cameras.

“Traffic safety will continue to be a priority,” El Mirage police Chief Paul Marzocca stated.

El Mirage has hired six more officers in the past year, and City Council recently approved three more officers in the next fiscal year.

“Which will expand our traffic enforcement efforts and mitigate speeding to reduce traffic related collisions and injuries,” Mr. Marzocca continued.

The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety had also awarded El Mirage with overtime grant funding to supplement the police department’s traffic enforcement efforts.