Skyhawks stop collapse, squeak by defending volleyball champ Greenway

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Deer Valley girls volleyball hosted the state champions down the street Tuesday night, and in the space of an hour, the Skyhawks’ coronation nearly morphed into a collapse.

The home team controlled the first two sets of the 4A showdown and led the third set 19-17 with the chance to sweep. But the Demons dug in, scoring five of the last six points to take the third set and taking over the fourth set late to tie the match.

Deer Valley took a deep breath and turned to its two starting seniors. Outside hitter Kaitlin Brown’s four kills and middle blocker Savannah Davis’ three blocks proved the difference as the Skyhawks sealed a 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-11 victory.

“I had the mentality that it was like the first time playing them again. Bring as much energy as we can because that’s how we won the first set. Then we let up the last two sets. It was like a brand new start and we had to bring the energy,” Brown said. “This was a good test for us because the first few teams we played weren’t that great, then we had a tournament over the weekend with a bunch of 6A schools. This helped boost our confidence because I think some of us were a little scared – they were the state champions.”

At times, Jackie Wallace’s team dominated the less experienced but still formidable 4A kingpin. Junior outside hitter Maleah Reynolds drilled the final two points of the first set.

Then Deer Valley (9-3 overall, 5-0 regular season) emphatically ended a second set that was tied at 12. Davis served three aces during a run of nine consecutive Skyhawk points, Brown added four kills in the set and junior libero Carsyn Schuch ended matters with her own ace.

“(Kaylin) has grown so much since last year, using all her shots and knowing every ball is not going to be the kill shot. She’s been so versatile and solid in her play,” Wallace said. “Half of last year we couldn’t play Maleah. This year we actually have true outsides and we have a variety of offense.”

Davis nearly made a mockery of the third set, with four aces, two blocks and a kill as Deer Valley built a 10-5 lead.

Were she an adult, Davis would be advised to make a casino trip after her seven-ace, seven-kill, seven-block performance. She also played her usual havoc with an opponent’s kill percentage. Greenway entered the night above 40 percent on average but converted on only 34.9 percent of its kill attempts Tuesday.

“Her serving tonight was amazing,” Wallace said. “The past two years, she’s been serving for us. But this is the best I’ve seen. She had control of it and was getting aces or blowing up their serve receive.”

Then the wheels came off. And Greenway (11-5, 3-1) did not need much of an opening to storm back.

Sophomore Tatum Parrott led the charge with four kills in the third set ans a match-high 17 overall. Junior libero Danika Young added a pair of aces in the final five points of the frame.

The fourth set was largely even until Demons junior setter Emma Swartz began serve with a 17-15 advantage. Her two aces pushed the margin to 20-15 and the home team was not closer than three points the rest of the fourth.

“Closing out games and execution were poor. That’s what we talked about. You cannot give Greenway an inch. They’re a really good team. And we made our share of mistakes, serving and passing,” Wallace said.

Greenway took a 1-0 lead in the decisive set but would not have the advantage again. Three Davis blocks put her team up 6-2 and forced a time out.

The Demons drew within one, but Brown’s kill made in 12-10. Schuch added an ace and junior setter Bailey Fuches put away an overpass for the victory.

Brown came into high school as a track athlete and has played volleyball only 2 1/2 years. Now she understands the nuances of the sport and relies on placement as much as athletic ability.

“When I first started playing, I would just swing. The more touches I get the more I can do with it, like different shots,” Brown said.