Retiring board members recognized
Jim Sloan, left, Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board president, presented commendation to Anita DeGumbia and Bob Garrett, at their last board meeting June 27.
Ms. DeGumbia joined the board over the summer to fill a vacancy and Mr. Garrett is completing a three year term. [Roger Ball/Independent Newsmedia]
