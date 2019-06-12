The Arizona Department of Transportation is restricting lanes of Grand Avenue between Sun City and Surprise for preservation work.

ADOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time for pavement repair work along westbound US 60 from 107th Avenue in Sun City to Loop 303 in Surprise.

Work is scheduled to occur during overnight and early morning hours from Wednesday through Friday. Drivers should plan for the following lane restrictions while work is underway:

Westbound Grand Avenue will be narrowed to one lane for repairs of the two left lanes followed by a right lane closure for repairs in approximately 1- to 2-mile increments each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, June 12: Greenway Road to Dysart Road

Thursday, June 13: Litchfield Road to R.H. Johnson Boulevard

Friday, June 14: R.H. Johnson Boulevard to Loop 303

The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do crack seal work to protect the road surface and extend the life of the pavement.

Motorists should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

