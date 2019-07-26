Remodeling, heat impact Rec Center use

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsroom

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West have several construction and maintenance projects underway during the summer months. Some of these projects will cause temporary facility closings.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West maintain seven golf courses. Two of them, Echo Mesa and Deer Valley, are closed until late October while major renovation work is being done on both. Each of the other courses have rolling short-term closures for maintenance, aerification and fall overseeding.

Jim Khami has lived in Sun City West for six years, and his golf partner, George Hodnik, has lived in the community for 14 years.

Mr. Khami said they play golf year-round. During the summer, they play early in the morning and drink lots of liquids while on the course. Mr. Hodnik said he likes playing a lot, even on Saturdays, and is part of the Green Golfers group.

“We play very relaxed, and sometimes we don’t even keep score,” Mr. Hodnik said.

To encourage golfers to use the facilities during the summer, the Rec Centers offer lowered rates July-September.

Golf courses aren’t the only things being renovated during the summer.

There are about 15 projects scheduled for RCSCW facilities during the summer. Some of them are needed updating, and some are the result of the 18-month long space utilization study to determine how to best needs the needs of changing clubs and activities.

There will be an in-depth story with more details in the July 31 edition of the Sun City West Independent.