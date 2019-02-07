RCSCW voter registration deadline: Feb. 27

The deadline to register to vote in the Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board and bylaw election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Online voting runs between 8 a.m. Monday, Mar. 4, through 12 p.m. Friday, Mar. 8.

Polls will be open for in person voting 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday, Mar. 8, in the R.H. Johnson Library Data Resource Center, 13801 W. Meeker Blvd.

Election results will be announced immediately after the polls close.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the governing board: Bob Carneiro, Gerry Connor, Sue Fitzsimons, Donna Maloney and Bernie Reed.

In addition to the governing board seats, members will also be voting on a bylaw change.

For further information visit https://info.suncitywest.com/2019-election/