RCSCW updating member photos

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West will soon require residents to update the photos on their rec cards at least every five years.

The member photos will also appear larger on the screens used by monitors when members check in to facilities.

This is part of a plan to cut down on improper and illegal uses of membership cards by visitors and short term renters in the community.

Resident owners will be notified of the need for new photos when they receive their renewal notice.

The new policy will go into effect July 1.