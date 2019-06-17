RCSCW negotiates fees for new homes

By Roger BalI

ndependent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West Governing Board negotiated development fees with K. Hovnanian homes, the company building 50 new residences.

Katy O’Grady, RCSCW general services officer, said the developer will pay $465 for each new unit as a facilities investment fee.

Additionally, anyone purchasing a home in Sun City West pays an Asset Preservation Fee of $3500, added to the price of the home. Residents who already have a home in Sun City West and purchases another home in the community are exempt from that fee. However, Hovnanian officials agreed to pay the $3,500 APF if a purchaser of a home in the development already lives in Sun City West.

This means the RCSCW will receive $175,000 in Asset Preservation Fees from the new project. APF fees are used for capital development.

Ms. O’Grady said new homes are rare in Sun City West. The last ones were Fitzpatrick Ranch in 2005, she said.

The site for the new homes is a vacant parking area that was used by the former Sundome Center for Performing Arts facility where the Fry’s grocery store is currently located.

Sun City West has more than $150 million in amenities that were built, maintained and refined over the years, according to Ms. O’Grady, who added they were paid for by earlier residents.

Independent Newsmedia made multiple requests by phone and email to K. Hovnanian Homes attempting to learn construction start date and other information about the project, but the staff members did not return messages by press time.

There is more information on this story in the current issue of the Sun City West Independent.