RCSCW governing board schedules meeting

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members will meet 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, R.H. Johnson Recreation Center lecture hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

This will be the first full meeting of the 2019-20 year.

The RCSCW governing board members have two regularly scheduled public meetings each month.

They conduct a worskshop meeting the second Friday. That meeting is for discussion only and no votes are taken.

The regular meeting is conducted the fourth Thursday of each month, and votes are taken.

Agenda for both meetings are posted online at least two days before each meeting, and member residents are given the opportunity to speak before the board.