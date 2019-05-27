RCSCW continues to tackle rental issue

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members are moving forward with one plan to help deal with the situation of short term renters.

RCSCW staff has been authorized to proceed with a plan that will have a $3.50 guest fee for people who are accompanied by a member, and $5 for those who are not.

The feeling among board members and staff is that several renters simply leave their rec cards in the residence for the tenants to use illegally.

Tenants may rent a card for $80 per month.

Many people use internet sites such as VRBO and Airbnb to rent the homes. Some rentals are for a day or a week.

