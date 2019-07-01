RCSCW conducts annual meeting

About 160 residents the annual meeting with RCSCW officials June 27 at the Palm Ridge Recreation Center.

In addition to standard business, residents were given an open mike opportunity to address the governing board members.

Fifteen people spoke, some more than once.

Some asked for clarifications about the new guest and renter activity policy, and there were a few complaints.

However, most comments were complimentary about the way the RCSCW is administered.

After the meeting, attendees were encouraged to visit tables staffed by board members and staffers to present ideas regarding specific topics.

Jim Sloan, RCSCW governing board president, said the board members will discuss the ideas during their meetings over the summer.

The governing board will not have a formal meeting again until 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center Lecture Hall, 19800 R. H. Johnson Blvd.