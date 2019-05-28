RCSCW committees looking for members

There are new opportunities to serve on committees in the community.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board is looking for residents to serve on one of the standing or special committees.

Standing committee terms are for one year. Special committees are usually for a shorter period of time and deal only with one project.

Each standing committee is chaired by an elected member of the RCSCW governing board.

The seven standing committees are Budget and Finance, TORCH, Bowling and Sports Pavilion, Chartered Clubs, Golf and Properties.

Residents who are interested in finding more information or possibly serving can click here for specific information on each committee.