RCSCW committee meetings resume in September

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Chairmen of the Recreation Centers of Sun City West standing and special committees announced their meeting schedules for the 2019-20 year.

Committee meetings will be conducted in the governing board conference room in the administration building of the R. H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R. H. Johnson Blvd., unless otherwise announced.

Each standing committee is chaired by a board member.

Standing committees

Budget and Finance – Gerry Connor, chairman. 9 a.m., first and third Tuesdays.

Charter Clubs – Donna Maloney, chairwoman. 1:30 p.m. first Tuesdays.

Properties – Bob Carneiro, chairman. 9 a.m. first Thursday.

Golf – Tim Hurley, chairman. 1:30 p.m. third Thursday.(Nov and Dec second Thursday)

Sports Pavilion/Bowling – Sue Fitzsimons, chairwoman. 10 a.m. Monday Sept 23 and second Mondays afterward.

Special committees

CC&Rs – Jim Young, chairman. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 11, and first Wednesdays afterward.

Election – Dave Poling, chairman. No dates yet set.

Board Development –Sue Fitzsimons, chairwoman. No dates yet set.

Changes to meetings are posted on the RCSCW website and Facebook page.