RCSCW board sets priorities

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board conducted an all-day meeting July 2 to decide on priority issues for the 2019-20

The nine-member board decided on these key issues.

Reestablish the Board Development Committee as a special committee. Continue the Bylaws Review. Complete and review a Community Master Plan. Update the Reserve Study and determine the acceptable range of risk. Continue to improve Board visibility in the community. Strengthen the Rec Centers’ relationship with PORA.

The governing board and standing committees are not scheduled to meet again until September.