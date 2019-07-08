RCSCW board sets priorities

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board conducted an all-day meeting July 2 to decide on priority issues for the 2019-20
The nine-member board decided on these key issues.
- Reestablish the Board Development Committee as a special committee.
- Continue the Bylaws Review.
- Complete and review a Community Master Plan.
- Update the Reserve Study and determine the acceptable range of risk.
- Continue to improve Board visibility in the community.
- Strengthen the Rec Centers’ relationship with PORA.
The governing board and standing committees are not scheduled to meet again until September.