RCSCW begins year with photo Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members posed for a group photo at their first meeting of the year Sept. 27. Front row, from left, Tim Hurley, Donna Maloney, Sue Fitzsimons, Bob Carneiro. Back row, Jim Sloan, Jim Young, George Kuchtyak, Bryan Walus. Mr. Conner is dressed in lederhosen to commemorate the Munich Oktoberfest, which runs from the next to last Saturday in September through the first Saturday in October each year.

