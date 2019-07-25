Radio station adds videos

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Radio station KSCW-LP provided non-commercial and community-oriented news and information for about two years.

The low power station operating on 103.1 FM is operated by the Broadcast Club of Sun City West and operates 24 hours per day. In addition to broadcasting, the station also provides its programming online at suncitywestradio.com.

The station staff began running video podcasts of their weekly program featuring the Recreation Centers of Sun City West.

The RCSCW program airs 8 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursdays, both on air and streaming online. Through a unique partnership the RCSCW and the Broadcast Club make the programs available to listening and viewing at any time online youtube.com/user/suncitywestaz/videos.

Jan Heidecker, SCW Broadcast Club publicity officer, said the club members aren’t yet sure whether they will do this for other programs.

Visit suncitywestradio.com.