Quilters donate project to help veterans

Members of Crown of Life Lutheran Church Quilt Club, from left, Ginny McDuffee, Bonnie Kimble and Marlene Peterson, with quilt donated to Honor Flight for a charity raffle. , Julie and Frank Tortorici, right, are volunteers with Honor Flight.
News

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

Honor Flight Network is an organization which coordinates  transporting veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Priority is given to World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill, and there is no cost to those veterans who participate.

To help raise funds for the program, members of the Crown of Life Lutheran Church Quilt Club in Sun City West created a quilt which will be raffled  at the Sun City West Newcomers Coffee event, 9 – 10:30 a.m. Thurs, Oct. 17, in the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Raffle tickets will sell for $5.

Drawing for the winner will be at an Honor Flight soup and chili dinner and the drawing for the quilt will be held at a fundraising benefit 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 ViewPoint Golf Resort, 8700 E. University Dr., Mesa.  Tickets for that event are $10 and the program will consist of patriotic music and basket auctions as well as picking the winning ticket for the quilt.

Further information is available from Julie Tortorici, Julietortorici.jt@gmail.com.

 



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.