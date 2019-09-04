Quilters donate project to help veterans

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Honor Flight Network is an organization which coordinates transporting veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

Priority is given to World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill, and there is no cost to those veterans who participate.

To help raise funds for the program, members of the Crown of Life Lutheran Church Quilt Club in Sun City West created a quilt which will be raffled at the Sun City West Newcomers Coffee event, 9 – 10:30 a.m. Thurs, Oct. 17, in the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd. Raffle tickets will sell for $5.

Drawing for the winner will be at an Honor Flight soup and chili dinner and the drawing for the quilt will be held at a fundraising benefit 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 ViewPoint Golf Resort, 8700 E. University Dr., Mesa. Tickets for that event are $10 and the program will consist of patriotic music and basket auctions as well as picking the winning ticket for the quilt.

Further information is available from Julie Tortorici, Julietortorici.jt@gmail.com.