PRIDES volunteers gearing up for summer

The Sun City West volunteers who work so hard to keep roadway areas looking good are gearing up for the summer — and looking for more people to join them.

It’s 6 a.m. on a Saturday in Sun City West.

In the summer months some of the activity on the golf courses may slack off a bit, but there is plenty of activity on the main roadways starting at 6 a.m. where volunteers in orange shirts, vests and hats work hard for a few hours to make the community look so clean.

Ken and Susan Porizek are two of those volunteers. they moved to Sun City West from Seattle in 2018.

“We joined the PRIDES last October as a way to meet new people,” Mr. Porizek said. “We did that, just at 6 a.m.”

Mr. Porizek works together with his wife, Susan. Each team is assigned a particular area. The PRIDES maintain 24 golf cars equipped with brooms, shovels and other tools needed for their work. Each car is now being equipped with new flashing lights to warn motorists driving on the roadways.

During the summer months the PRIDES have extra duty with monsoon cleanup.

“Monsoon storms come in the evenings,” said Ralph Johnson, PRIDES president. “We have standby crews ready to roll out on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for storm cleanup.”

Most of the storm cleanup involves larger limbs and pieces of debris, with the major cleanup completed on Saturday mornings.

“They pay is great,” Mr. Johnson quips. “Once a month we all get free coffee, rolls and doughnuts.”

Mr. Johnson refers to that monthly Saturday event as the payday.

Visit www.scwprides.com.

There are more photos and information in the current edition of the Sun City West Independent.