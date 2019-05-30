PRIDES looking for more volunteers

The Sun City West PRIDES is both one of the most active groups in the community while only requiring a small amount of commitment.

Very few people notice their work, but many would notice if they didn’t do their cleanup activities every week.

Unlike some communities, the PRIDES in Sun City West operate all year, and they need some new members.

Everyone is welcome in PRIDEs. There are no dues, all equipment provided, and they never take attendance.

