Prepare for overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix

Overnight lane restrictions are scheduled on Interstate 17 near Pinnacle Peak Road in north Phoenix starting Sunday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says an ongoing project to construct new bridges over the freeway will force the restrictions.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane at Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge construction. The southbound I-17 left lane will be closed in the same area.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane at Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights for bridge construction. Northbound I-17 left lane will be closed in same area from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews are constructing new bridges over I-17 at Pinnacle Peak Road and Happy Valley Road. The project started in November and is scheduled for completion in fall 2020.