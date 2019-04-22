Posse updates training

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West is in the process of creating a separate organization called Sun City West Posse.

The new organization will perform similar duties to the sheriff’s posse but will be dressed in different uniforms and have different markings on the vehicles.

Training for the new organization is very similar to that of the MCSO posse, but needed to be formalized.

Ed Stern, left, and Lori Laurent, Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West members, receive a special award for developing the training program for the newly former Sun City West Posse on short notice. The presentation was made by Lt. Rich DeMeyer, Posse executive officer.

The first training session will have 14 recruits.

Myron Finegold, the commander of both organizations, said the new posse will probably be on the streets of Sun City West in early May.