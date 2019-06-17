Portillo’s expected to open its Avondale location in August

As Portillo’s gets ready to open its first West Valley location, an opening month has been announced.

The Chicago-style food chain is set to open its 61st location in Avondale in August, according to a fact sheet released Monday. However, a specific date and time is not known.

Officials were going to provide a preview of the location to media members Thursday, but has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

The Avondale location is expected to hire between 150 and 200 employees.

The other locations in Arizona are in Tempe and Scottsdale, although Portillo’s has a stand at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Avondale location, 10331 W. McDowell Road, is southwest of the intersection of 103rd Avenue and McDowell Road, next to Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s Subs, and near Main Event.

According to its Fun Facts & Figures, Portillo’s employs about 6,000 people and produces 200,000 pounds of Italian beef each week between its commissaries in Addison and Aurora, both in Illinois.