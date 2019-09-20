PORA Traffic-Safety Committee schedules meeting

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West Roads, Traffic and Safety Committee will conduct its next meeting 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the PORA offices, 13815 Camino del Sol.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Meetings generally have representatives of the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, Maricopa County Sheriffs Office, Posse and other community groups which have an interest in traffic and safety in the community.