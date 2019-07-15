PORA recruits former board members to return

Ralph Johnson, Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West governing board president, said two former board members who had resigned earlier will be returning to the board.

Bob Miller and Larry Anderson resigned from the PORA board in May. At the time the board had voted to reduce the number of active members from nine to

seven, and both Mr. Miller and Mr. Anderson had just finished projects, so they decided to resign so the smaller board size could begin.

Since then two other board members, Dr. Diane Cheney and Larry Woods resigned so there were two new vacancies to be filled.

Mr. Johnson said he contacted the two former board members and they agreed to return.

If the board votes to increase the size back to nine members, Mr. Johnson said he will be asking for interested residents to apply for the positions.