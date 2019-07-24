PORA reactivates water committee

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West governing board reactivated the Water Committee.

Board member David Hunter is the chairman and said the committee’s first meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the PORA Administrative Offices, 13815 Camino del Sol. Subsequent meetings will be 9:30 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the PORA offices.

“Water usage in the community, issues with billing, questions about water company consolidation, rate proposals at the Arizona Corporation Commission etc. have been and will be are discussed,” Mr. Hunter said.

He added the committee consists of a number of knowledgeable members associated with local and regional water issues and the meetings are generally for information sharing among the committee members. EPCOR Water, the Recreation Centers of Sun City West, Central Arizona Project and a former water company operator are all represented at the meetings, according to Mr. Hunter.