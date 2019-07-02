PORA-RCSCW leadership schedule joint meetings

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Ralph Johnson, new president of the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West, said leaders from PORA are now meeting regularly with leaders of the Recreation Centers of Sun City West.

Mr. Johnson said he and Connie Scott, PORA vice president, were invited to meet with Jim Sloan, RCSCW governing board president; George Kuchtyak, RCSCW governing board vice president; and Bill Schwind, RCSCW general manager.

The goal of the meetings, Mr. Johnson said, is to reestablish a harmonious relationship between the two entities.

“We will meet every month on an alternating basis at each other’s facility,” Mr. Johnson said.

