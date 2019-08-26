PORA offering safe driving, other courses this fall

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West is restarting its education program with a series of pop-up classes during the fall.

Karen Williams, PORA education coordinator, said the new education program is called OASIS.

“We are happy to offer the AARP Safe Driving Course four times this fall,” Ms. Williams said.

The classes will be taught by Larry Anderson, PORA governing board member and AARP certified instructor for the class. Some insurance companies offer discount who drivers who have completed the course. The safe driving sessions will be conducted monthly, Sept – Dec. Full information on dates, times and fees can be found at the PORA Facebook page, facebook.com/PORAscw.org.

The OASIS staff has also scheduled an oil and acrylic painting class with Elaine Katz on 9 a.m. – noon Fridays, Sept. 6- Oct.11.

Ms. Williams said they will also be offering some pop-up classes this fall on Arizona history and a remembrance of the day President Kennedy was shot by Dr. Diane Cheney, Sun City West resident who was at Parkland Hospital in Dallas that day. That class will be offered on Friday, November 22, the 56th anniversary of the event.

All classes will be conducted in the PORA administrative building. 13815 Camino del Sol. PORA membership is not required, but members pay a lower registration fee.

Ms. Williams said she anticipated publishing a full schedule of the spring classes, which will begin in late January, about Nov. 1.

Updates and information on the fall pop-up classes can be found in PORA’s weekly enewsletter and their Facebook page, facebook.com/PORAscw.org, or by calling the OASIS office, 625-584-4188, Ext 415.