PORA launches new Facebook page

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West has inaugurated a new Facebook page.

Cynthia Young, PORA media coordinator, said the new site can be found at www.facebook.com/PORAscw.org.

Ms. Young said one aspect of the new site is a convenient way for residents to easily send a message to PORA staff about issues or concerns.

People who followed the old site, facebook.com/PORASCW, need to go to the new site and to like and follow the postings. The former site will no longer be maintained.