PORA class: Who was here before us?

The Property Owners and Resisents Association of Sun City West OASIS program has scheduled another class.

Dr. Diane Cheney will discuss who was in Sun City West and our area before we came here from our various states. This exciting talk reveals people and living systems going on for hundreds of years before us. Included are details about health spas, dude ranches, Basque shepherds and their flocks, cowboys and their cattle farms, miners and their gold, irrigation problems on our arid land, camels, gandy dancers, Del Webb and 8-fingered J. G. Boswell who was the largest cotton farmer in the country. The talk will extend up to the opening celebration for Sun City West in 1976.

Dr. Cheney was a former nurse, psychologist and author. She brings her health knowledge and personality dynamics of characters to be discussed giving us all a deep historical view of who and what this area used to be.

This talk and slide show will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. To enroll, contact PORA at (623) 584-4288 or e-mail karen.williams@PORA.org. PORA is located at 13815 W. Camino del Sol in Sun City West.

The cost for PORA members is $15.00. All others $20.