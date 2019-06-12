PORA choosing new officers

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West will hold an open board meeting 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the PORA offices, 13851 Camino del Sol.

Prior to the public meeting the board of directors will elect officers for the upcoming year.

The current president is Larry Woods.

It will be the first meeting attended by Tracy McGuire, the new PORA office manager.

PORA recently organized to reduce the number of board directors from nine to seven, and to change their fiscal year to begin July 1 rather than January 1.