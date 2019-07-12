PORA board members return

News

Ralph Johnson, Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West governing board president, said two former board members who had resigned earlier will be returning to the board.

Larry Anderson

Bob Johnson and Larry Anderson resigned from the

Bob Johnson

PORA board in May. At the time the board had voted to reduce the number of active members from nine to seven, and both Mr. Johnson and Mr. Anderson had just finished projects, so they decided to resign so the smaller board size could begin.

Since then two other board members, Dr. Diane Cheney and Larry Woods resigned so there were two vacancies to be filled.

Mr. Johnson said he contacted the two former board members and they agreed to return.



