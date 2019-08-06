PORA adds government relations committee

Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West governing board is forming a government relations committee.

Ralph Johnson, PORA president, said the committee’s first item will be a rate request by Arizona Public Service, which has requested a rate increase.

Hearings will begin in Octobers, Mr. Johnson said, and members of this committee will act as intervenors at those hearings.

Mr. Johnson said Bob Miller, PORA board member, will serve as chairman of this committee. Mr. Miller is a former chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

PORA also has an active water committee, which, among other things, fights rate increases by EPCOR, the private company that provides water to Sun City West residents.

Visit porascw.org.