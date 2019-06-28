Peoria opens community resource center

Important information and referrals for health care, child development, nutrition and financial services and more are now being offered at the new Community Assistance Resource Center in Old Town Peoria.

The facility is located in the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W Jefferson St.

The city hosted a grand opening, June 27.

“The well-being of every person and every family in our community strengthens our whole community,” Mayor Cathy Carlat said in a news release. “This center provides access to opportunities for health, stability, and self-sufficiency; and I’m thrilled we are opening the door to the resources that will assist our residents as they strive to live their best life.”

Funded through Community Development Block Grant Program and the Peoria General Fund, the new Community Assistance Resource Center will house several non-profit organizations that can provide a wide range of assistance to Peoria residents. Bloom 365, Child Crisis Arizona, Marc Community Resources, WIC, Stepping Up for Seniors, FSL, Benevilla, Arizona at Work, JAG and Medicare Planning Solutions will be partnering with the PeoriaSUPPORT program to have a presence at the center. Residents can get information, attend workshops, sign up for assistance or consult with experts.

Call 623-773-7070 or emailpeoriasupport@peoriaaz.gov.

“The implementation and commitment to a local resource center truly recognizes the needs of our residents to have services which are closer to home, easy to access and available from a continuum of providers,” Peoria’s Community Assistance Manager Carin Imig said in the release. “By working with such a wide variety of professional non-profit service providers, we are able to offer more holistic services and approaches to some of the most difficult issues someone may be facing individually or as a family.