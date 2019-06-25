Peoria community resource center set to open, June 27

Center to provide resident access to various human services

Important information and referrals for financial, health care, child development, nutrition services and more will be offered at the new Community Assistance Resource Center in Peoria.

The city will host a grand opening for its first resource center 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W Jefferson St.

“The well-being of every person and every family in our community strengthens our whole community,” Mayor Cathy Carlat stated in a news release. “This center provides access to opportunities for health, stability, and self-sufficiency; and I’m thrilled we are opening the door to the resources that will assist our residents as they strive to live their best life.”

Funded through Community Development Block Grant Program and the Peoria General Fund, the new center will house several non-profit organizations that can provide a wide range of assistance to Peoria residents. Bloom 365, Child Crisis Arizona, Marc Community Resources, WIC, Stepping Up for Seniors, FSL, Benevilla, Arizona at Work, JAG and Medicare Planning Solutions will be partnering with the PeoriaSUPPORT program to have a presence at the center. Residents can get information, attend workshops, sign up for assistance or consult with experts.

“The implementation and commitment to a local resource center truly recognizes the needs of our residents to have services which are closer to home, easy to access and available from a continuum of providers,” Community Assistance Manager Carin Imig stated in the release. “By working with such a wide variety of professional nonprofit service providers, we are able to offer more holistic services and approaches to some of the most difficult issues someone may be facing individually or as a family.”

For more information about the grand opening or the resource center, call 623-773-7070 or email peoriasupport@peoriaaz.gov.

If you go

What: Community Assistance Resource Center

When: 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27

Where: Peoria Community Center, 8335 W Jefferson St.

More info: 623-773-7070; peoriasupport@peoriaaz.gov