Peoria applies to be named bicycle friendly community

City now has more than 120 miles of dedicated bike lanes

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Peoria applied to the League of American Bicyclist to be recognized as a bicycle friendly community.

Transportation Planner Randy Proch said the city is pursuing the application to better determine where Peoria ranks for the cycling advancements made in the last 12 years and to recognize next steps moving forward.

He said the city wants to hear from residents, local area bicyclists, and bike advocates about their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in the community.

A 10-15 minute survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/app_BFC_FA19.

Aggregate survey responses will be shared anonymously with the applicant community as part of their bicycle friendly community feedback report.

The survey will remain open through, Sunday, Sept. 22.

Mr. Proch said the input will help the league and the applicant community to better understand current bicycling conditions and potential areas for improvement.

The city applied to become a bike friendly community in 2007 and was denied. Mr. Proch said the application is a rigorous 140-question examination on how Peoria designs, educates, and advocates for the advancement of bicycling in the community.

“Since last time, we have made exponential advancements in cycling infrastructure,” he said.

Peoria now has bike lanes on over 70% of the roadway network, which is just over 120 miles of dedicated lanes. Additionally, the New River Trail now connects from Pinnacle Peak Road to Northern Avenue. The city has opened two new trailheads along New River Trail at Fletcher Heights and Westbrook Village, which are both adjacent to roads with bike lanes.

Mr. Proch said mile markers have been updated to include emergency location identifiers, and the distances have been reset to the overall length of the trail. Updated wayfinding signs are being added to encourage users from the bike lanes onto the trail and along New River Trail to direct users to adjacent destinations back onto the street.

