PCH needs funding for cancer research

By Tim Harrison

Special to Independent Newsmedia

A child is diagnosed with cancer every three-and-a-half minutes. It’s time to step up and increase awareness, so kids fighting cancer can count on more support.

With the right treatment, more than 80 percent of children diagnosed with cancer with cancer will survive. In order for them to beat it, children need a place where they can get the very best care, close to home, at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Your gift helps us give fighting chances to the more than 316 children and teens that were newly diagnosed with cancer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital last year — a number that continues to climb.

During the “Step Up. Stop Cancer.” Campaign in September, the community comes together to raise funds and awareness for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Your support and involvement in this movement demonstrates your commitment to bringing awareness to pediatric cancer and raising funds for research, clinical trials and state-of-the-art care.

With your gift, more children will have a chance to enjoy the lives they’re meant to live. Thank you for stepping up for the kids and families at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Gifts to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. Visit GivetoPCH.org. Tax ID No. 74-2421549.

Editor’s note: Mr. Harrison is Vice President Corporate Partnerships and Special Events at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.