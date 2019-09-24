It’s a funny name, but a great cause, and one of the Valley’s most highly regarded no-kill shelters wants you to be a part of it.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue is hosting the 2nd Annual Spayghetti & No Balls Gala at 6 p.m., Oct. 5, at the beautiful Aviano residential community, located at 22500 N. Aviano Way in Phoenix.

“Last year alone, Arizona Small Dog Rescue spent nearly $60,000 to spay and neuter more than 900 animals that came into our shelter,” said Kim Smith, director of AZSDR’s board. “The money raised during the Gala will be used exclusively toward the spay and neuter costs for future dogs in our care as we get them ready for adoption.”

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and include an Italian dinner buffet, a silent auction and raffle, entertainment, and a special program emceed by AZ Family (Channels 3 and 5) morning meteorologist Ian Schwartz.

One of this year’s high rollers/winning bidders will win a weeklong stay at an Italian Villa in Octavia, a small town in the region of Umbria. The Villa accommodates up to 10 and is being promoted as the ultimate girlfriend getaway.

“If we can reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals in our community through spaying and neutering, we will greatly help diminish the number of animals being needlessly euthanized each year because of pet overpopulation,” added Ms. Smith. “That is a significant win for everyone involved—especially our four-legged friends.”

In addition to buying tickets to the gala, there are a number of sponsorship/advertising opportunities available for individuals or businesses that would like to further show their support through program ads. These include Ankle Biters ($125-$200), Top Dog ($1,000) and Best in Breed ($2,500) event sponsors.

Arizona Small Dog Rescue is a 501c (3) no-kill shelter and rescue organization. Its mission is to help with the care, rehabilitation and adoption of abused, unwanted, homeless, sick or injured animals throughout the greater Phoenix area. Staff and volunteers also work tirelessly to find forever homes for the rescued pups. Last year, AZSDR saved more than 1,200 animals.

To purchase tickets, visit www.biddingforgood.com/azsmalldogrescue, or email events@azsmalldog.org.

For more information, or to request a sponsorship packet, call 480-277-6175.

Ticket price includes a buffet Italian dinner, passed hor’dourves, dessert, silent auctions, comedians and lots of fun.