Party like it’s 1999: Peoria Independent celebrates its 20th anniversary in October

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

It’s time to party like it’s 1999!

Well, more like, look back in reflection at 1999.

The Peoria Independent will celebrate its 20th birthday in October. And Independent Newsmedia is rolling out all the stops with a special edition, Oct. 2, 2019, to celebrate two decades of covering local news that directly affects Peorians.

Whether it has been explosive city-wide growth, teacher retention at the school district, high school sports championships or hometown events, the Peoria Independent has been there to capture them.

And for our 20th anniversary edition, we want to hear from you.

What memories do you have living in or visiting Peoria in the last 20 years?

Does your family have long and strong roots in Peoria? Are your children a product of the Peoria Unified School District? Are you a die-hard fan of the San Diego Padres or Seattle Mariners and visit the Peoria Sports Complex every spring training?

All these experiences must have created great memories, and we want to hear about them and immortalize them in our special edition of the Peoria Independent on Oct. 2, 2019.

Send your memories to phaldiman@newszap.com.

The special issue is a also a great opportunity for advertisers as it will be presented on white newsprint.

We have special advertising pricing to celebrate the occasion.

Those interested should email azads@newszap.com or call 623-972-6101 and ask for Penny Bruns.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

More info

The Peoria Independent is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. Do you have memories of the city during that time period? Send your stories to phaldiman@newszap.com. Those interested in advertising for the special edition should email azads@newszap.com or call 623-972-6101 and ask for Penny Bruns.