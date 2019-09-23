Overriding the misinformation: Voters in Peoria clash over school funding

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The fight for public education is heating up as a measure on the November ballot to fund Peoria schools draws near.

A proposed maintenance and operations override would increase the current Peoria Unified School District override approved by voters in 2015 from 13% to 15%, with new funds for student and staff safety.

But many who support the measure say opponents of the override disseminated inaccurate information about how the increase could affect residents.

A big bone of contention stems from a post made on the social networks Next Door and the LD 21 Republicans Facebook page, stating inaccurate information about the override.

The post also asked for donations to fund the Northwest Valley-based Make Education Great Again PAC in order to fight the PUSD override.

The posts were deleted after a wave of outrage erupted on the thread.

The posts listed a number of reasons to vote down the override, the one drawing the most ire being that if approved, it would increase property taxes more than it actually would. The post cited that on a home valued at $200,000, taxes would increase $348 annually.

However Matt Bullock, Support Peoria Students PAC chairman, said this is not true.

He said the proposal increases property taxes only slightly at 2%. For example, if a resident’s limited property value is $100,000 then his or her taxes will rise $23 annually or $1.92 per month.

For most people, the increase would amount to between $2 and $6 per month.

A calculator for residents to know their own cost is available at peoriaunified.org/Page/4552.

Peoria Unified School District is one of the best and most fiscally responsible districts in the state of Arizona, Mr. Bullock said.

“It is disappointing that a handful of individuals would choose misinformation and twisting the facts instead of supporting school safety, protecting our property values and training our future workforce,” he said.

In an emailed statement to Peoria Independent, retired teacher Corinne Haynes, Make Education Great Again PAC treasurer, said the school district should go back to a basic and rigorous curriculum that gives children a solid foundation that enables them to succeed in whatever endeavor they choose.

She did not respond to further questions.

“Today, we are looking at abysmal test scores for reading and math, not to mention our children are being taught very little American history and civics. There is no rigor in our curriculum. We are not teaching our children how to learn, how to think or how to communicate,” she stated in the email. “I have heard the excuse that our scores will improve if we have more money. You are asking the taxpayers to pour more money into a failed system. I would recommend that our district first demonstrate to the taxpayers that they are serious about improving these scores by going back to the basics. There used to be a time when the Peoria school district was an exemplary district.”

What is an override?

Overrides are used to provide additional funding to support people and programs at schools.

The current 13% override funds health care professionals, assistant principals, physical education, arts education and music on all 42 campuses. It also funds full-day kindergarten.

If the 15% override is approved, the district will retain that funding, with the 2% going to new safety measures, such as hiring counselors, intervention positions, safety-related staff training and additional support for staff salaries.

The override campaign is funded by the Support Peoria Students PAC, which is not affiliated with the school district. The group had raised $13,019 through June 30, according to campaign finance filings.

The Make Education Great Again PAC filed their statement of organization Aug. 15, so their first campaign finance filing deadline is Oct. 15, which is also Support Peoria Students’ next filing deadline.

Finding the truth

In the age of social media, it can be difficult to sift through all the election noise and determine what is fact and what is not. Although it might not be readily apparent, elections for bonds and overrides as well as school boards and city councils are non-partisan.

Gina Woodall, ASU School of Politics and Global Studies director, said something may not pass because people consumed and believed false information. She said this is the danger of misinformation, and social media only accelerates the rate at which it spreads.

In this case, Ms. Woodall suggested voters visit the PUSD website, peruse the FAQs, the overview of the override and other information on the website, peoriaunified.org/Page/4529.

“We are living in very polarized times right now. Special interest groups are infiltrating our traditionally non-partisan elections, like this one, because they often have a specific agenda. Maybe that agenda is limiting public schools of additional tax monies for ideological or philosophical reasons,” Ms. Woodall said. “Social media doesn’t help, as we know that individuals are sorted based on political preferences, and then citizens really need to go out of their way to hear the opposing point of view.”

Misleading information is ‘harmful’

While the state provides some funding for public education, school districts across Arizona rely heavily on property tax-backed bonds and overrides to make up for what the state does not cover, including new schools, facility improvements, technology, programs and operations, as well as other items.

This override would bring Peoria in line with 33 other public school districts in Maricopa County, which are at least 15%.

Surrounding districts at 15% are Dysart, Deer Valley and Paradise Valley unified school districts.

Melissa Will Briggs is a life-long Republican with four children attending PUSD schools who recently came across social media posts from a group within her political party advocating against funding the PUSD override.

She is also on the administrative team of the Putting PUSD Kids First Facebook page.

She said if the override does not pass, the district will lose more than $26 million per year in funds for important programs.

For example, the state does not fund school nurses at all because it is not even a requirement to have medical personnel on campus, she said.

“It was not only disheartening to see a group opposing such greatly needed education funding, it was also extremely disappointing to read all of the blatant misinformation that was posted. We need to move beyond the scare tactics and misleading bulletins and put the priority back on our community and our schools,” she said. “The point is, the misleading information being distributed is harmful to our community and the future of education in Peoria. It is time to put partisan politics aside and put our kids first.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697, phaldiman@newszap.com, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

Override election

The PUSD override election is a mail-in only election, meaning that voters cannot go to their traditional polling place on election day to cast a vote. The election department will begin mailing early ballots Oct. 9. Registered voters have until Oct. 25 to request a mail-in ballot. To learn more about receiving a mail-in ballot:

Website: recorder.maricopa.gov

Phone: 602-506-3535

Address: 111 S. Third Ave., Phoenix AZ 85003

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday