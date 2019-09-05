Opening of Abrazo Mesa should be a glimpse into Surprise’s future

As opening day nears, staff at the new Abrazo Mesa Hospital are finalizing their training in anticipation of caring for patients in the near future. It’s also a preview of what the West Valley can expect when Abrazo Surprise Hospital opens next year.

Like the future Abrazo Surprise Hospital, the new Abrazo Mesa Hospital will be able to admit patients with many different diagnoses and offer around-the-clock general surgery, hospitalist and emergency physician coverage.

Abrazo Surprise Hospital is currently under construction at 16815 W. Bell Road. The Mesa hospital will open soon following completion of required licensure, according to hospital officials.

“We have been working hard to create a culture of a patient-friendly, efficient environment with a consumer-focused orientation,” said Christy Matlock, RN, administrative director for the Mesa hospital.

The 32,500 square foot building is smaller than a typical general hospital, and designed as a neighborhood hospital focused on convenience and efficiency. Like bigger facilities, it will include a surgical suite, x-ray and CT imaging, laboratory and other services. The hospital will be staffed by board-certified or eligible emergency physicians, general surgeons and hospitalists.

Patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, minor trauma, lacerations, bladder infections, dehydration, pneumonia and flu are typical of illnesses and injuries expected to be treated in the hospital’s emergency department.

“As the Valley continues to grow, we understand that consumers prefer to receive care closer to home,” said Jeff Patterson, CEO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus. “Community residents will be able to receive 24/7 emergency care, undergo minor surgical procedures and have other services performed at the Surprise hospital. Our goal is to provide multiple access points for care.”

All staff of the Mesa hospital participated in training for its upcoming opening. Admitting, nurses, radiology, transporters, food service, housekeeping and security all tested processes and procedures. Many staff played mock patients, and patient simulators included life-size figures.

“We’re anxious to begin providing care for our neighbors and friends,” said Ms. Matlock, a Gilbert resident. “Excellent care and patient satisfaction are among our top priorities, and we want our ER waiting times to be among the shortest they can possibly be.”

The Abrazo Surprise and Abrazo Mesa hospitals will each create about 50 full-time equivalent clinical and support staff jobs.

Abrazo Health operates hospitals, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services throughout the greater Phoenix area. The new hospitals are designed to provide close integration with sister Abrazo hospitals.

Editor’s Note: Information from Abrazo Health Network.