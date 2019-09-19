OHOA reopens office after summer closure

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

The Organization of Home Owner Associations in Sun City West is reopening its offices after a summer recess.

The offices will be open 9 a.m. – noon, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, located in the Sun City West Foundation Building, 20450 N Stardust Blvd.

The organization began as the Association of Condominiums and Homeowners but changed its name in 2016 to reflect its adapted goal of serving the needs of all HOAs in the community.

Tona Carruthers

Tona Carruthers, OHOA office manager, said the organization provides assistance to HOAs and residents by hosting educational seminars with professional speakers, conducting leadership training academies for new, current and potential HOA board members and publishes a monthly newsletter on topics of interest to HOAs.

Additionally, Ms. Carruthers said OHOA updates members on new laws and rules about homeowner associations and directing members and residents to proper resources for additional information.

Visit ohoa-scw.org.

 



