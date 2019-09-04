Northwest Valley Connect adds Taxi Easy Connect service

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Northwest Valley Connect has been trying to bring together far West Valley residents with transportation options for the last five years.

Now, the group is helping seniors, veterans and disabled residents who can’t ­— or don’t want to — use new technology to book ride-sharing trips for them.

NVC began a new service last week called Taxi Connect Easy. It books trips for all West Valley seniors 65 years and older, veterans and disabled who like the convenience of using Uber or Lyft for same-day services or advance requests.

For a $4 fee, NVC will book the trip as well as monitor its progress to make sure riders get to and from their locations safely.

“It’s still better than most shuttle services and definitely easier than taxi,” said NVC Executive Director Kathy Chandler.

It may shock some millennials, but not everybody is savvy with phone technology. But even for those who know how to book ride-sharing trips themselves, Ms. Chandler said the service fee does come with value by providing the extra safety features.

”If the driver is not in the right place, we can call the driver and say, ‘Hey, you’re on the wrong side of the building,’” Ms. Chandler said.

If a driver cancels a trip unexpectedly, NVC dispatchers will immediately find another ride for the customer. The fee will remain $4 above whatever the Uber or Lyft ride fee ends up being at the end of the trip.

“It’s also a safety thing because you hear scary stories about people getting into the wrong vehicle. So, when a driver gets there we’re calling that person and make sure they know who the driver is.”

Those extra safety features will only be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Ms. Chandler said the group will still book rides for customers outside those hours, but the service fee won’t include the trip monitoring.

She said adding the new program is the first phase in opening up to more riders.

Starting Nov. 1, anybody in the county service area will be able to access it if they choose.

NVC has been slowly adding programs since it formed to fill gaps in service to the Surprise and Sun Cities areas that lack major local Phoenix transportation services.

Other programs include:

NVC Mobility Volunteer Program . This arranges alternative services to public transit. Volunteers make every attempt in response to ride requests through the Call-Click-Connect Mobility Center. The Center helps people identify available options for their transit needs.

. This arranges alternative services to public transit. Volunteers make every attempt in response to ride requests through the Call-Click-Connect Mobility Center. The Center helps people identify available options for their transit needs. NVC Ride-Connect . This is a free volunteer driver program that offers rides and door-through-door services to seniors when there are no available services to meet the need.

. This is a free volunteer driver program that offers rides and door-through-door services to seniors when there are no available services to meet the need. NVC Group-Connect . This is for social trips for seniors. It provides group trips to malls, movies, games and other social outings. Charging riders a round-trip price that may be as low as $10.

. This is for social trips for seniors. It provides group trips to malls, movies, games and other social outings. Charging riders a round-trip price that may be as low as $10. Taxi Connect Free. This is a low-income (free) program for those who qualify by living in Sun City West and are under 150% of the poverty level.

To book a ride on the new Taxi Connect Easy program, call 623-282-9303.

For more about the program, email kchandler@northwestvalleyconnect.org. Those interested in donating their services or time can also reach out.

Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave.